Johnny Depp feels Lily-Rose Depp is ‘doing something right’ in the aftermath of ‘The Idol’ controversy

Johnny Depp “loves” his daughter Lily-Rose Depp for launching her own career with a “challenging role” on The Idol.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is “proud” of the Voyagers actor and believes that the HBO show’s controversy proves she is “doing something right.”

Speaking to Daily Mail, a source said that the actor approved of his little girl’s new scandalous role in The Weeknd starrer despite backlash from viewers.

According to the Daily Mail, despite the criticism from viewers, the actor approved of his daughter’s new controversial part in The Weeknd’s film.

According to the source, Johnny seems unconcerned about the criticism and instead “believes she must be doing something right to have gained so much attention.”

“Johnny loves that Lily is carving out a career of her own and challenging herself to take on roles that interest her and test her.

“He adores the fact that she is becoming her own actress.” “She’s not basing her career on his success,” the source continued.

“He loves that she is such a strong person,” the insider stated, “especially now that she has gotten some extra attention with her recent role in The Idol.”