Sara Ali Khan speaks out about dating a cricketer amid Shubman Gill relationship rumors

Sara Ali Khan highlighted her unique preferences for a romantic relationship while promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Rumors about Sara and cricketer Shubman Gill’s romance began to circulate recently after they were sighted on a date in the city. Despite these allegations, Sara and Shubman have both remained silent on the subject.

After they were seen on a date in the city, rumors about Sara and cricketer Shubman Gill’s romance began to surface. Despite the charges, Sara and Shubman have stayed mum on the matter.

“I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor…”

“But you know the truth is that, jokes aside, you’ll have to compete with me on a mental and intellectual level.” And if you can achieve that, I think it’s fantastic, terrific, but I believe it would mean a lot more to me (than the career).”

Sara was asked if she would date someone from the current Indian team squad, to which she said, “I’ll be honest with you, I think, and I can say this with almost certainty, I think the person I’m going to be in my life I haven’t met yet.” “I don’t believe so.”

Meanwhile, Sara and Vicky’s latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has been performing well at the box office. The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, was released on June 2.