Swara and Fahad Ahmad announce pregnancy

Actor and social activist Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy. She shared photos of herself with a visible baby bump in a pink dress. In the pictures, her husband and Samajwadi Party member Fahad Ahmad can be seen hugging her from behind as they both enjoy the view of a beautiful sunset. Swara captioned her post, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited as we step into a whole new world!” She also used the hashtag “October Baby” referring to her baby’s due date. Various celebrities flocked to the comments section to congratulate the actor.

“Many congratulations all blessings n love,” wrote new mommy Gauahar Khan. Jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan commented, “Congratulations to both of you. May you be blessed with a very healthy happy baby who brings you both much joy. Ameen”.

As Swara and Fahad are ready to embark on a new chapter together, let’s take a look at the couple’s relationship timeline.

Swara surprised her fans and followers after she married Fahad under the Special Marriage Act on February 16 this year. Sharing the same on social media, she penned a special note for her man and wrote, “Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!”

“When u realised it’s finally done. Thank you everyone for the love & support. The process was anxious but the result can be read from our faces. P.S-when I failed to stop @reallyswara from dancing in court, I joined her, I feel that’s only secret for happy marriage,” Fahad wrote on his Instagram account sharing the news.

The couple reportedly met and fell in love while they were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In a tweet, sharing photos from her court wedding, the actor shared that she wore her mother’s sari for her D-Day. “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour 🙂 and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi,” she wrote. After their court marriage, the couple had wedding festivities in March that included haldi, mehendi, qawaali night and walima (reception). For her reception, Swara wore a lehenga made by Pakistani designer Ali Xeeshan. Sharing details of the same, she wrote on her social media handle, “I am just grateful that the outfit made it in time to India! All the way from Lahore – Dubai – Mumbai – Delhi to finally Bareilly”.

Swara and Fahad had been friends for some time before tying the knot.