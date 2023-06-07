Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism’s latest campaign invites Pakistani visitors

Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism (DET) is thrilled to unveil its latest campaign, Chalo Dubai, which is aimed at Pakistani travellers.

For the first time, the campaign video exclusively targets this market by featuring actors speaking in Urdu.

Dubai is the ultimate family vacation destination, offering world-class attractions and a variety of indoor and outdoor activities for families to enjoy. The campaign videos showcase the city’s unique experiences and highlights its affordability and family-friendly environment, making it an ideal holiday destination for Pakistani visitors, especially those with kids.

The Kids Go Free initiative allows families to explore Dubai’s diverse attractions, including classic landmarks such as Dubai Fountain, At the Top Burj Khalifa, and LEGOLAND Dubai Park that is located at Dubai Parks and Resorts, as well as newer experiences like the Museum of the Future, AYA Universe, and the Sky Views Observatory. Moreover, children can take advantage of complimentary stays and dining at a range of beach properties, city hotels, and resorts, including world-renowned chains and boutique hotels such as Atlantis the Palm, Address Sky View and Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel and Towers among others. Dubai offers excellent value-added options for families, making it an ideal choice for a fresh and exciting vacation destination.

Talking about the campaign, Bader Ali Habib, Head of South Asia, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “Through this campaign, the first to be run in Urdu specifically to target the Pakistani market, we want to showcase Dubai as the ultimate family vacation destination. Our ‘Kids Go Free’ initiative helps families to explore and experience Dubai’s unparalleled offerings, making it more accessible and affordable than ever before. With growing demand for family-friendly experiences among Pakistani travellers, we aim to highlight Dubai’s full range of attractions and activities for families, catering to a diverse range of preferences. We are confident that Dubai will exceed their expectations and provide them with unforgettable memories.”

Dubai has been crowned as the No.1 global destination in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023 for a second successive year, offering a wide range of world-class attractions that ensure a leisurely and safe experience for the entire family in the city. If you’re traveling on a budget, you can now enjoy an unforgettable family getaway for less, as Dubai Economy & Tourism announces their incredible ‘Kids Go Free’ deals across the destination’s top hotels, most eye-catching hot spots and attractions.

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai, the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s DET is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators. Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for the licensing and classification of all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, Dubai Industries and Exports, Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI) and Dubai SME, as well as Dubai College of Tourism, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Business Events.