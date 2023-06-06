HEC announces Helmut-Schmidt-Programme Master’s Scholarships

Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Helmut-Schmidt-Programme Master’s Scholarships for Public Policy and Good Governance 2024, to contribute to promoting good governance and civil society structures in developing and emerging countries.

According to HEC, the Programme offers future leaders master’s courses in disciplines that are of special relevance for social, political, and economic development, prepares them in a practice-oriented course for responsible positions in or for their home regions and contributes to establishing economic and social institutions that are democratically oriented and designed to overcome social inequalities.

The graduates from developing and emerging countries (bachelor or equivalent) with a well-qualified first university degree and above-average grades (upper third) in Social and Political Sciences, Law, Economics, Public Policy and Administration, willing to actively contribute to the social, political and economic development of their home countries/regions, who have already gained practical experience relevant for the programme (professional experience, internships, political/social commitment).

Academic education in one of the master’s courses, listed below and selected by the DAAD, will take place from September/October 2024.

DAAD scholarship holders are exempt from paying tuition fees. The scholarship holders will receive scholarships (of currently € 934 per month) for master’s courses at German higher education institutions, health insurance coverage in Germany, appropriate travel allowances for travel between Germany and the respective developing and emerging countries, a study and research grant, rent subsidies and family supplements, as applicable, preceding German language course in Germany, lasting up to 6 months; participation is mandatory.

The application period for all seven higher education institutions is from 1 June until 31 July 2023. The DAAD Helmut-Schmidt-Programme (known as Public Policy and Good Governance) supports future leaders from developing countries (see list of countries), who want to promote democracy and social justice in their home countries.

The programme, which is funded by the German Federal Foreign Office, offers the chance to acquire a Master’s degree in Master programmes of particular relevance for the social, political and economic development in the students’ countries of origin. In the light of the principles of Good Governance, highly qualified graduates with a first academic degree are being educated in political science, law, economics and administration and prepared for future leading positions in their home countries.

For further details, interested candidates are asked to visit: http://daad.de/go/en/stipa50026397.