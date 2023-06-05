Unchecked Echoes

The recent histrionic political onslaughts, coupled with the acute constitutional crisis, have ignited social media in Pakistan. On average, Pakistani laypeople spend nearly a quarter of their day on online tech sites, surpassing even professional TV channels, to consume political news and commentaries, regardless of their nature. When browsing the Internet, it becomes apparent that nearly all pressing discourses, in one way or another, revolve around politics. This development is remarkable in our part of the world, which has a history of disenfranchisement and marginalization. At least now, the masses are conscious of their country’s political future, despite its uncertainty. However, one wonders, do the masses possess knowledge beyond propagandist politics that promote toxicity and ideological polarization? Is politics the sole focus of their lives? Or are they driven by frustration and a quest for a revolution to dismantle the corrupt system? These questions persist, but the answers are limited. Those who possess knowledge either lack the vigour to argue with those whose understanding is clouded or choose to spectate, observing the circus unfold.

From the outset, our polity has grappled with numerous institutional challenges, including a democratic void in the political and constitutional realms, as well as perpetual economic deterioration. Our national psyche is rooted in pessimism, rendering us more susceptible to populism and cultism. The young Pakistanis, unemployed and contemplating their future in the UAE or the UK etc., become an easy target for individuals who claim to have the solution to their home country’s multifaceted problems. Through the mainstream dissemination of distorted facts and the veil of religiosity, our youth are intentionally deceived by the pygmies and corrupt individuals of our time and state, both through social media and electronic media. Throughout the day, the youth, who are the real asset of the country, engage in arguments where they proclaim their honesty, competence, and patriotism while labelling others as corrupt, inept, and traitorous. Unfortunately, they remain unaware of their country’s real economic indicators, democratic status, and constitutional framework.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan’s problems are deeply ingrained in its body politic, requiring sustainable and consensus-based solutions that involve all concerned stakeholders. However, our political parties boldly disregard their opponents in their crusade to superficially address problems, labelling themselves as visionaries while branding the opposition as corrupt and debauched.

The unsurprising incident of May 9 was a culmination of this long-standing mindset. When one constantly consumes glamorous and emotionally-driven videos accompanied by distorted religiosity and melancholic music, what can one expect? Are not narratives, sentimentalism, and polarization the intended outcomes? Consequently, what is the solution? Suspending the internet and banning social media sites? The answer is a resounding no.

It is undeniable that social media has become an intricate part of our lives. Developed countries have implemented resilient strategies to prevent the rampant spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media. Unfortunately, we are not yet in a position to impartially regulate virtual platforms. Wherever fake news remains unchecked, achieving political stability and economic self-sufficiency becomes an elusive dream.

Given the current political apprehensions and resentments expressed on social media, two steps must be taken with due diligence. Firstly, the regulation of social media is imperative. However, the question arises: How can we regulate it without suppressing freedom of expression, a fundamental constitutional right of every Pakistani? History has shown that those in power control institutions, manipulate policies, and employ institutions against their political rivals. Transparent regulation is favourable, but it can also give rise to political gimmicks. This leads us to the second, more crucial step: quality education. An enlightened youth does not believe in half-truths, framed narratives, or sentimentalist politics. Therefore, educational institutions especially universities are the best places to foster the real art of using social media sites among students by training them to demarcate between actual truths and misinformation and overloaded news.

