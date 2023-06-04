Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, June 04, 2023


Reflecting Hearts and Souls

Bushra Zafar Khan

I’ll leave you alone helpless, lurking in the scum
I’ll make you stand bare feet, under the scorching heat
I’ll make you cook giblets, as a penance
All this, will still not compensate, for your attitude to me
If you ever ignore me
You will be sentenced to death, for the mistakes you did
You will even be penalized, for being dishonest
Now pry and try to recall any good deeds you ever did
You will have to repay the love back
I gave to you when I was in love with you
I made a mistake and look I am lamenting over it, but what you did you will pay for it
As you won’t be free until soul leaves your body

