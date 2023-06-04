Reflecting Hearts and Souls

I’ll leave you alone helpless, lurking in the scum I’ll make you stand bare feet, under the scorching heat I’ll make you cook giblets, as a penance All this, will still not compensate, for your attitude to me If you ever ignore me You will be sentenced to death, for the mistakes you did You will even be penalized, for being dishonest Now pry and try to recall any good deeds you ever did You will have to repay the love back I gave to you when I was in love with you I made a mistake and look I am lamenting over it, but what you did you will pay for it As you won’t be free until soul leaves your body