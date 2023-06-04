Reflecting Hearts and Souls

I’ll leave you alone helpless, lurking in the scum

I’ll make you stand bare feet, under the scorching heat

I’ll make you cook giblets, as a penance

All this, will still not compensate, for your attitude to me

If you ever ignore me

You will be sentenced to death, for the mistakes you did

You will even be penalized, for being dishonest

Now pry and try to recall any good deeds you ever did

You will have to repay the love back

I gave to you when I was in love with you

I made a mistake and look I am lamenting over it, but what you did you will pay for it

As you won’t be free until soul leaves your body