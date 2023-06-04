Android or IPhone?

With new trends, major paradigm shift towards smarter technological era has turned everyone stunned. The use of smart phones has bloomed up in the market. The ultimate craze to buy, keep new models and updating it after every six months has also augmented despite the continuous flow of inflation that has hit humans at large, wrapping the globe under the blanket of unending crises.

The urge and passion for smart phones has driven everyone crazy. Here the actual question arises: – Which one is better or are both the phones better in their own specs they offer? Discussing the nature of phones, it’s obvious that Androids and Iphones are different from each other in many ways. A notion has prevailed that IPhones are more preferred and used by a certain class, whereas Android users are mostly workaholics, business man, workers from blue collar and white collar jobs and an economical class that could easily afford a smart android phone for their basic needs.

Drawing a comparison between Android and IOS sheds light on the major specs that makes them unique in their own ways.

Android is an open source platform provides more freedom, control and customization options than IOS. It has a universal charger which is a plus point as it never disappoints the Android user at the time of need and chargers are easily available around. The storage options, diverse hardware features, visible file system, disable notifications option outstands it.

Android has different manufacturers. There is no restriction in their size, color or shape. It offers two sim slots, big touchscreen, stylus edge screen and many more specs. And the best part is its affordability.

On the other hand IPhone or Apple ecosystem is a restricted one. The IPhone has a lineup of four different sizes, which includes the standard, plus, pro, pro max models also the customization gets restricted. If your group includes all IPhone users or own apple devices than you can work effortlessly and seamlessly as it links up and syncs up with all other apple devices together. IPhones provide more security and privacy, Regular IOS updates and fast processor for better performance. Before switching

from Android to IPhone or IPhone to Android keep your requirements in mind and what is of critical importance for you as the scope of work matters

a lot and should be relevant to the specs of the phone you are using for more effective results.