While rumors of Lionel Messi’s possible transfer to Inter Miami circulate, the appointment of fellow Argentine Javier Morales as interim head coach adds an interesting twist to the issue.

Morales joins a rising number of Argentinians with the club, including goalkeeping coach Sebastian Saja, Inter reserve team head coach Federico Higuain, and assistant coach Cristian Raul Ledesma.

While it could be coincidence, Morales’ appointment coincides with reports of Miami’s interest in Messi, who will shortly be out of contract with Paris St Germain.

The club and Major League Soccer have not denied the rumors, leaving room for conjecture regarding Messi’s possible move to the South Florida club.

A big investment would be required to get Messi’s talents, but Miami hopes that the possibility to end his career with a lucrative deal in a Spanish-speaking city will be appealing. Morales, on the other hand, confronts a difficult assignment in turning around Miami’s poor season.

Under previous coach Phil Neville, the squad lost four straight games, dropping them to the bottom of the Eastern Conference and 27th out of 29 teams in the league.

Amidst the Messi rumours, other noteworthy matches are set to take place in Major League Soccer. D.C. United, led by ex-Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, will face Miami, while a derby between Western Conference leaders Seattle and the Portland Timbers is also scheduled. Additionally, FC Cincinnati, currently leading the Eastern Conference by eight points, will host the Chicago Fire.

Messi’s future is being considered in three possible directions. Despite Barcelona’s eagerness to bring him back, the club’s financial issues and economic challenges may prevent a reunion.

Inter Miami’s lucrative package of part-ownership and sponsorship arrangements may convince Messi to join the MLS. Alternatively, Al-Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, is said to have offered Messi a lucrative two-year agreement worth more than €1 billion, but the risk to his legacy may influence his decision.