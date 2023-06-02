Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on their ’27th wedding anniversary’

Boney Kapoor, Sridevi’s husband, has made a lovely Instagram post wishing his late wife a happy 27th wedding anniversary.

Boney shared a memorable relationship photo from one of their holidays, captioning it with how much he misses her every day.

“1996 2nd June we got married in Shirdi, today we complete 27yrs”, wrote Janhvi Kapoor’s father.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor reshared the same post on their own social media accounts.

The message made fans and celebrities cry as they remembered the renowned actress who died in 2018.

One of the fans commented: “She is always with you forever.”Really she was God gifted”, wrote another fan.

In February, Boney paid tribute to his late wife on her fifth death anniversary in an IG post.

He shared rare photos of Sridevi and wrote: “You left us 5 years back …… your love and memories will keep us going and will remain with us forever.”

Boney Kapoor was most recently seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan. According to Pinkvilla, he is now working as a producer on the next film Maidaan, which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.