Not parting ways with Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and son of former chief minister of Punjab, Moonis Elahi, on Thursday said that they are not going to part ways with Imran Khan despite the arrest of his father. PTI president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was arrested from nearby his residence – Zahoor Palace – in Lahore on Thursday evening. Moonis took to his Twitter minutes after his father was arrested in Lahore. He wrote, “When the series of round-ups started from January, my father told me that even if he is arrested, they have to support Imran Khan.” He added, “Three days ago, my father and mother represented the same. Now, it is being said that the police have arrested my father on fake charges. We are and will remain in PTI, InshAllah.”