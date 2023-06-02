PDM unable to solve country’s problems: Ch Sarwar

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Sarwar said on Thursday the country needed sincere leadership as the PDM had no manifesto except the Toshakhana [case against PTI chief] and other scandals. Addressing a presser, he said the same faces had been ruling the country for 75 years, adding that the PTI ruined itself while damaging its political opponents. “I invite middle-class leaders to join us,” he added. “I ensure you that I shall respect my workers and activists,” he said. “We need to question whether we gave rights to minorities, and protected our women,” he added. He went on to say that several women suffered acid attacks, adding that a system of checks and balances should be in place. “I ensured provision of clean water to people, and appointed vice-chancellors on merit when I was governor of Punjab,” he added. The country was reeling with corruption, he said, but it had no clear direction. “We can steer it out of the quagmire by joining hands,” he added.