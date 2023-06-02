Alvi stresses cooperation to synergise efforts for special children

President Dr. Arif Alvi, on Thursday, stressed upon coordination and cooperation among all stakeholder and organisations working for differently abled children to synergise their efforts so that rehabilitation of special children could be carried out in a holistic and inclusive manner.

The president expressed these views in a meeting with representatives of Association of Retarded Children Karachi (ARCK) here at Sindh Governor House.

First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi was also present in the meeting.

Dr. Arif Alvi noted that government as well as charitable organisations had taken a range of measures for rehabilitation, education and vocational training of special children and their financial empowerment and integration in the society.

He said that differently-abled children above the age of 9 years could be registered with NADRA with special status that enabled their access to special facilities being offered by the government.

Awareness about the special children and their specific needs had raised in previous years but considering the number of such children in the country more initiatives and interventions were required, he maintained.

The president appreciated ARCK for its contributions for the cause of education, training and rehabilitation of retarded children for more than 50 years and encouraged the association to look into possibility of joining other organisations working for the same cause to strengthen their efforts and outreach.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi, at the occasion, also emphasized the need of coordination among all relevant associations and organisations to reinforce the efforts aimed at rehabilitation of special children through education and vocational training.

The ARCK delegation briefed the president about performance of the association, facilities available at their school and issues being faced.

Later, President Dr. Arif Alvi, along with Begum Samina Arif Alvi, also observed handicrafts and artefacts prepared by special children of ARCK and appreciated their hard work and artistic beauty.