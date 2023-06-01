Sana Fakhar gets divorce from husband

Sana Fakhar, a well-known film star, has shocked fans by announcing her divorce from her spouse Fakhar Ali. When she sought help from the Cantt Union Council in Lahore, the couple was granted a certificate confirming their separation.

According to Union Council sources, Sana Fakhar and Fakhar Ali were given numerous opportunities to repair their issues through direct communication over a three-month period. Unfortunately, their attempts to save their relationship were useless, and they were forced to split up.

It has been revealed that Fakhar Ali provided Sana Fakhar with a house in Lahore. Following her request, the Union Council issued the divorce certificate in accordance with legal processes. The pair, who married in 2008, has now formally called it off.

Fakhar’s most recent Instagram post has gone viral, as the actress shares mesmerizing images of herself dressed in an amazing sky-blue ensemble.

Adding an artistic flair to her post, she pairs the images with a poignant caption that leaves viewers deep in thought. Her words read, “Yeh Mera Zarf Tha Ke Main Ne Uss Ko Chor Diya Warna Log Saanpon Ko Maar Diya Karte Hain,” which translates to, “It was my character that I let it go, otherwise, people tend to kill snakes.”