King Charles to ‘appeal’ to younger crowd with ‘environmental’ activism

Since King Charles assumed the throne, the royal family is been having trouble generating positive press.

According to royal scholar Richard Fitzwilliams, the queen can appeal to younger and new audiences by demonstrating a strong interest in subjects, particularly the environment.

“Charles has impeccable environmental credentials, which, in theory, should appeal to younger Britons,” Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk. He can no longer be an activist, however.”

He admitted that capturing the attention of the younger generation could be a “big challenge” for Charles because all polls show that the “monarchy’s appeal to the young is extremely limited.”

He said, “It also remains the case that, of the working members of the royal family, only four are under 70.”

The expert stated that his wife, Queen Camilla, is “supportive and also her charitable work is impressive,” but that the young are “unlikely to think of comparisons to Diana, though The Crown, which many watch, is unhelpful in this regard.”

As the Prince of Wales, Charles had been a champion for environmental issues but as King, he has to now observe and maintain political neutrality.

According to the site, Charles has spent years working for organic farming, conservation, and has been vocal about rainforest devastation.

His past work has led to him being seen as a leading climate advocate – with funding charities and campaigns that have held global significance.

Panorama commissioned a new YouGov opinion poll, which found that a majority of people supported the monarchy. However, there is a significant difference in support between generations, with only 32% of 18-24-year-olds supporting the monarchy, compared to 78% of over-65s, according to the site.