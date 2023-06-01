Producers of ‘an Spider Man’ hint to an animated ‘Spider-Woman’ feature, among other projects

In conjunction with the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the film’s producers have announced a couple of other projects.

Beyond the Spider-Verse, the third installment, will be released next year, according to producer Amy Pascal. That is not the only project that has been announced.

But that’s not the only web-slinging endeavor on their minds.

Amy Pascal disclosed that a Spider-Woman and live-action Miles Morales movie are in the works.

“You’ll see all of it,” she revealed to Variety on Tuesday. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” premiere in Los Angeles. “It’s all happening.”

“I cannot tell you yet, but it’s coming,” he said.

Pascal also acknowledged that a fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is in the works, but that it would be released later due to the writers strike.

“Are we making another film?” “Of course,” she replied. “We’re in the process, but nobody is working because of the writers’ strike.” We’re all supporters, and when they get their act together, we’ll get started.”

Sony CEO Tom Rothman was less forthcoming regarding the feature, saying, “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features the return of Shameik Moore as Miles Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy.

“This is like my dream job, sign me up over and over again,” Steinfeld said about doing voice work. “I got to be comfortable! And it’s a dream to be in a space that feels so comfortable but also creative and free and just exciting to be a part of.”