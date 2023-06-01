BTS to mark 10th anniversary with new song ‘Take Two’

The new digital song titled Take Two by BTS will be released on June 9 (Friday) to mark the 10th anniversary of the music group, the official music agency Big Hit announced on Wednesday.

Take Two is said to be a gift for fans of BTS, often referred to as ARMY, for their endless support and love towards the band, which has made the group continue their musical journey for a decade.

Shared via an official announcement from Big Hit, the company stated, “To celebrate their 10th anniversary, BTS will release the digital single Take Two this coming June. All seven members participated in Take Two. The song conveys their appreciation toward ARMY for all the love you shower them with and their desire to always be together with you.”

The notice continued, “We sincerely express our gratitude to ARMY for making the 10th anniversary possible with your endless love for BTS, and we hope that Take Two will become a precious ‘gift’ from BTS to you all. We ask for your love and support for Take Two.”

With a global fan following, including top singers and artists such as John Cena, Becky G, Halsey, and more who adore the seven members in the group, BTS has always been in the news for something big and trendy for their fans.

Apart from making great music, they have been acclaimed as influencers of positive change around the world which is why they have been ambassadors for the United Nations (UN) campaigns along with appearing as a special presidential envoy of Korean Culture on behalf of their country at the special session of UN General Assembly.

Recently, the group has been on their solo journey while two members, J-hope and Jin, are serving in the military due to the compulsory military enlistment that every South Korean male has to fulfil during his life. This has led to the ARMY missing BTS’ group activities and collaborative music.