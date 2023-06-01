Climate change as a threat multiplayer to national security

Climate change, a global common with regional and national impact, has off late emerged as a significant challenge contributing to diverse aspects of national security”. They range from effects on internal stability to various aspects of human security, each of which calls for particular solutions within a broad policy idea. Because of a confluence of geophysical and topographical variables that subject the state to frequent extreme weather events that are anticipated to intensify as a result of climate change, climate change poses serious threats to Pakistan’s national security. Furthermore, the fact that a large portion of Pakistan’s economy depends on natural resources that are vulnerable to the negative consequences of climate change is a cause for grave concern. Pakistan has taken a number of measures to lessen the negative consequences of climate change on its socio-economic sectors, in addition to participating in international and national dialogues. But because it affects the entire planet, climate change demands coordinated action from key public leaders.

Overpopulation, political uncertainty, terrorism, corrupt state institutions, national discontent, a fragmented economy, fragile social systems stoking unrelenting social tensions, and unemployment are just a few of the problems Pakistan faces today. The effects of climate change produce a vicious cycle that exacerbates already challenging socioeconomic problems. Almost 90% of population growth in modern times is attributed to emerging countries, which are already dependent on locally renewable resources like agriculture, forests, and fresh water supplies. Pakistan’s population is growing at one of the quickest rates in the world-2.4 percent. In order to meet the needs of a growing population in terms of development, there would be increased climate change concerns. In addition, climate change itself slows down development.

Due to its predominantly agrarian economy and high sensitivity to climate change, Pakistan faces increased threats from unpredictable monsoon rains, significant flooding, and protracted droughts. The agriculture in Pakistan is also traditional in style. According to experts on water resources, several nations around the world have productive agricultural despite having a lower per capita water supply. Their use of water is more efficient, as well. Since Pakistan’s traditional cropping practices have historically found sufficient water resources to flourish and prosper, any decrease in water availability would be harmful for the agricultural sector.

Due to their frequent confinement to hazardous areas and treatment obstacles, such as “financial limitations brought on by domestic activities, migrants, internally displaced people, and members of religious and ethnic minorities would be particularly vulnerable. Climate change may lead to an increase in child marriages, premature births, and domestic violence. Women and children will be more vulnerable to malnourishment and malnutrition as a result of decreased food output. Climate change, as previously noted, multiplies threats. Therefore, climatic change may make inter-provincial strife worse. Pakistan is already the most urbanized nation in South Asia.” Urban regions are expanding more quickly, but municipal services and employment prospects are not keeping up.

Population movement by itself is not a problem, but when faced with resource constraints, a lack of civic amenities, demographic pressures, and the state institutions’ limited ability to handle the inflow of people, societal conflicts are stoked. Demonstrations and agitation over the unavailability of supplies like gas and electricity as well as the loss of livelihood due to natural catastrophes are signs of rising public discontent. Scarcity of resources brought on by climate change has the potential to exacerbate social divisions already present in Pakistani society. Conflict is most likely to occur when there exist gaps between the haves and the have-nots along with ethnic and regional inequalities, and when governing institutions are weak enough to encourage violence and offer fair redistribution methods.

The effects of climate change on health take various forms; these include issues caused by water scarcity and changes in the habitats of insects that spread disease. Water availability is correlated with health in all living things. Water of the proper kind, amount, and quality is crucial for cleanliness and health. Water quality and quantity are affected both directly and indirectly by climate change. Food security is a problem that is also connected to health-related problems.

Given the serious nature of the threat posed by climate change, Pakistan cannot afford to ignore the problem. The threat is so great that it might seriously undermine efforts that are already being made to alleviate poverty and promote development, returning people to a state of hunger and poverty. Energy efficiency and clean development strategies are the key to the answer. The solutions offered are not all-inclusive, but they have a good chance of enhancing national security by lowering vulnerabilities to climate change. To address problems that no nation, no matter how powerful or robust, can resolve alone, international cooperation is required.

To confront the significant national security threat posed by climate change, Pakistan must develop a comprehensive national action plan. The answer is to educate the people about the negative impacts, adapt, mitigate, and seek out international collaboration to cope with the problem. It’s crucial to conserve resources through practical actions like better water resource management. Water conservation and sustainable use should be a priority in resource management. In this context, updating obsolete infrastructure and enhancing the cost recovery system would be quite beneficial.

The author is an Islamabad based analyst and a PhD scholar in climate change