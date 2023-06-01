French envoy visits NUML

The Department of French, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized the celebration ceremony of the Academic Cooperation Agreement on Wednesday. This Agreement was signed in 2020 between Alliance Française d’Islamabad and NUML but the ceremony of this accord could not be held due to covid-19.

The Ambassador of France, Nicolas Galey, was the Chief Guest, while Pro-Rector RSI Dr. Zubair Iqbal, Dean faculty of Languages Jamil Asghar Jami, Ms. Gaelle Le Breton, Director of all Alliance Françaises in Pakistan, Mr. Ali Bhatti, Director, Alliance Française d’Islamabad and Ms. Hannah Bieber, Education Officer of French as a Foreign Language at French Embassy graced the event with their presence.

The Ambassador of France emphasized the need for cooperation in education and science and technology between the two countries. The main purpose of this cooperation was to promote friendly exchange visits between the parties in areas of French language teaching and research. Especially the DELF examinations shall be held at the premises of NUML.

The other activities to be conducted through collaboration include short courses, internships, seminars, and workshops. At the end, students of the French department presented songs and cultural dance as well.