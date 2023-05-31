Prince William and Kate Middleton share ‘wonderful news’

Prince of Wales Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have given ‘Exciting news’ days after King Charles’ coronation.

They announced that William’s Earthshot Prize will collaborate with YouTube on “co-branded campaigns, events, and creator collaborations” for the next two years.

The announcement was announced on the Earthshot Prize’s official Twitter account.

The statement was also retweeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Exciting news: The Earthshot Prize has partnered with @YouTube,” the announcement states.

“We’ll be working with YouTube to produce content which inspires users to drive action against climate change with stories of urgent optimism from around the world.”

It further says, “YouTube will support the growth of The Earthshot Prize’s YouTube channel, building an engaged sustainability community and helping the Prize reach younger and more international audiences who we know care passionately about this issue.”

This exciting new partnership will be a critical support to The Earthshot Prize as it builds towards its third annual Awards Ceremony, to be hosted this November in Singapore for the first time.