Al Pacino is expecting his first child with girlfriend

Al Pacino, a veteran of Hollywood, is expecting his first child with girlfriend and film producer Noor Alfallah, according to his rep. TMZ broke the story that Al Pacino was expecting a child. According to several sources who spoke to TMZ, the actor’s girlfriend is one month away from giving birth. The Godfather star and the 29-year-old have reportedly been dating since April 2022. When they were photographed together having dinner earlier, romance rumors first began to circulate.

With his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant, Al Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Marie and is currently expecting his fourth child. Along with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo, who he dated from 1997 to 2003, he is also the father of 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia. Film producer Noor Alfallah, meanwhile, was once romantically linked to both billionaire Nicolas Berggruen and seasoned singer Mick Jagger.

Last month, Al Pacino’s The Godfather 2 co-star Robert De Niro, 79, welcomed his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. They have named their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Al Pacino, the star of the classic The Godfather series, has starred in iconic films like Scarface, Scent Of A Woman, Heat, Serpico, Sea of Love, The Devil’s Advocate, The Insider, …And Justice for All, Carlito’s Way, Donnie Brasco, Ocean’s Thirteen, among many others.

In recent years, the actor has featured in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, House of Gucci, The Pirates of Somalia, Danny Collins, to name a few.