Abrarul Haq apologises for London concert

Renowned Singer and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Abrarul Haq has apologised for attending a concert in London. The former PTI leader said he shouldn’t be here in London for a concert. “If Pakistanis are not happy, I shouldn’t be in London.” Commenting on his participation in the concert, Abrarul Haq said he attended the ceremony in London for the charity of a hospital under the Sahara Trust banner. He said the programme was fixed months before quitting PTI and he also said this in a recently held press conference. Haq said he is sorry if anyone’s sentiments were hurt. Abrarul Haq said he spent a good time in PTI for nearly 13-14 years and again refused to be pressurized to part ways with PTI. Abrar was reportedly surrounded by reporters after the concert as he arrived in the British capital for his performance.