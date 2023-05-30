Robert De Niro to remarry at the age of 79?

Robert De Niro is likely to remarry his fiancée Tiffany Chen, with whom he recently delivered a baby girl.

The Irishman actor, 79, had no plans to marry, but after the birth of his seventh kid, he has been thinking about proposing to his companion, 45.

“Bob rarely shows emotion in public, but his friends will tell you he’s very excited to be a dad again — even at his age,” the insider added. “He plans on being hands-on with the new baby.”

Earlier last month, during a press conference for his new film About My Father, De Niro was asked about his “six kids.” The actor corrected the journalist, saying, “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he added without further disclosing any details about his child.

Later, the Killers of the Flower Moon star revealed to Gayle King that he and Chen had a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

“Bob’s constantly working,” the insider said of De Niro, adding, “but Tiffany often accompanies him on location — and now they’ll have the baby with them.”

“Bobby’s not totally soured on marriage, though you think he would be because of Grace,” the source said while referring to his divorce with ex-wife Grace Hightower following a long and bitter court battle.