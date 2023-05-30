Peace to Bridge Borders

Apparently war in Afghanistan has ended since 15 August, 2021 but it has left Afghanistan in more quagmire with the challenges like internal stability, economic crises, security status, inclusivity and much more. One way or the other being connected geographically, Pakistan and Afghanistan could not enjoy more cherish able relations ad proxies always took the advantage to exploit any cordial associations between the two neighbours. Often blamed by Indian or even sometimes Afghan media, Pakistan is criticized for border management with Afghanistan. It is because of this media perception that common Afghan people seem to dislike Pakistan when it comes to border management between the two countries.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share long boundary line. Afghanistan being a land locked country depend on Pakistan for most of its livelihood needs. Thousands of people cross the Chaman and Torkham border points daily whereas Pakistan currently has five crossing points (CPs) operational with Afghanistan, which include Chaman, Torkham, Kharlachi, Ghulam Khan and Angoor Ada. Statistics suggest that approximately 13,000 people on an average use these crossing points which pedestrians, patients, traders, tourists and transporters. While the per month movement at Pak-Afghan crossing points is around 3, 85,000 passengers in addition to hundreds of trade convoys. Despite limited resources, Pakistan is the only country in the world which is managing cross-border movement smoothly and personnel being less in number are performing their duty with valour. Pakistan has established 79 facilitation counters at the busiest points of Torkham and Chaman in order to facilitate daily commuters.

Pakistan and Afghanistan share a roughly 2,500km-long border, which runs through mountainous terrain. Chaman is one of the two main border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Balochistan area. Though Pakistan has Integrated Border Management System (IBMS) in place at the main border crossings, supporting One Document Regime which is valid visa and passport, yet Pakistan allows large number of Afghan women, patients, journalists and traders to cross the border on Tazkera (non-valid) document on humanitarian grounds. However, Afghans entering into Pakistan either on valid or invalid documents are requested and allowed to get visa extension or renewal during their stay in Pakistan. It is important to highlight Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate border crossing for Afghan brethren even without passport so that they can cope up with any medical emergency, if desired can earn a livelihood or visit relatives. Special assistance is also made for students getting education in Pakistan. All these supports are offered by no other neighbouring country of Afghanistan, except Pakistan. As per official data, on an average five to six thousands entry visas are rejected per month, reason being incomplete documentation. However, some Afghans try to portray this rejection of visa as a mistreatment by Pakistani authorities at border crossing points.

In the recent past, exchange of high level delegations from both Pakistan and Afghanistan, countries agreed not only to boost trade and economic cooperation but work on visa issues and improved security alongside borders. Afghan Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, during his visit to Pakistan earlier in the month of May 2023, discussed issues of mutual interest including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalisation of bilateral security mechanisms for improvement in the current security environment, with his Pakistani counterparts and military officials. Pakistan is always desirous of long lasting peace and has shown its commitment to fulfil this objective and considers vigilance on border as an effective method to control infiltration of miscreants. During the visit of Afghan FM to Pakistan, an agreement was made to improve bilateral trade, combat terrorism and boost bilateral ties. In the sincere efforts to improve relations, in-depth exchange on issues of mutual concerns on peace and security were raised without hesitations. Likewise to boost trade, connectivity and creating opportunities for better monetary benefits for both sides were also brought into notice, considering the economic sanctions, Afghanistan is going through since the fall of Kabul.

Efforts from both Pakistan and Afghanistan sides show their desire for continuous and practical engagement, to ensure lasting peace within the countries and region. Nevertheless, Pakistan has gone a long way to improve security inside its land from terrorists and simultaneously has always raised voice for regional peace and stability. Pakistan’s struggles for operative border management should not be taken as a threat on other side and hoopla to malign positivity between both countries must be revealed, to avoid any wariness.

The writer works as Communication Strategist at the Institute of Regional Studies and can be reached at reema.asim81@gmail.com.