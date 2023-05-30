Latif Khosa says present regime ruling through force

Former Punjab governor and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Sardar Latif Khosa on Monday dubbed the current political situation as reflective of a ‘fascist dictatorship’.

“The Pakistan Democratic Movement [PDM] is very clear on its fate if elections take place,” he said, adding that polls are being delayed as the people are not in favour of the PDM. Speaking to the media at the Lahore High Court (LHC), he said that such a regime can only rule through force. “I have never seen such a dark era throughout my life,” he stated, questioning “what sort of message are we sending to the world.” Khosa condemned the arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and said not engaging in dialogue with former prime minister Imran Khan “is tantamount to pushing the country towards destruction”.

When asked whether the PPP would accept those distancing themselves from the PTI, Khosa said “No, absolutely not. Changing party loyalties has ruined our political culture”. He also said that he is not in support of military court trials as they hold neither moral nor constitutional grounds. When asked about missing journalists, Khosa mentioned the killing of Arshad Sharif and lamented “what would be the country’s future when its journalists were not safe”.

The ex-governor’s remarks come a day after Imran’s invitation for dialogue was met with a lack of response, as two prominent ministers in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet have said that the chairman of the PTI crossed the redline on May 9.