WhatsApp all set to allow screen sharing during video calls

Screen-sharing functionality has now been added to the beta version 2.23.11.19 of WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta.

According to WABetaInfo, during a video conference, pressing the new icon in the call control menu will turn on the screen-sharing feature.

Clicking on the screen-sharing icon brings up a pop-up warning that states, “WhatsApp will have access to all of the information that is visible on your screen or played from your device while recording or casting.” It said, “This includes data like passwords, payment information, photos, messages, and audio that you play.”

By enabling tasks like giving a presentation during business meetings, WhatsApp will be able to compete with apps like Zoom or Microsoft Teams thanks to the new screen-sharing feature.

The screen-sharing feature could be more useful if it were included in WhatsApp Desktop, though it is rarely used on smartphones.