Jahangir Tareen likely to ‘announce new political party in 72 hours’

Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT), a seasoned politician who was once Imran Khan’s closest aide, is likely to announce his new party within the next 72 hours, with the majority of its members coming from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defectors, according to reliable sources. JKT is hoping to capitalize on the mass exodus of leaders from the PTI.

The event took place during a luncheon that former PTI leader Aleem Khan’s home gave in honor of JKT and his staff. According to the sources, JKT is likely to declare the beginning of a new political movement alongside “important political personalities.”

More than 100 political figures, including some who had lately said goodbye to the PTI following the chaos of May 9, were reached by phone by Tareen a day earlier.

Since the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan on May 9 — a day the army dubbed “Black Day” — enraged PTI workers are accused of attacking sensitive military facilities, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Commander’s House of the Lahore Corps. When the government chose to have the May 9 vandals tried in military courts, party officials began to leave the organization.

Despite being disqualified, Tareen nevertheless remained a member of the PTI and played a significant role in persuading independent lawmakers to join the Imran Khan-led party following the 2018 elections. Khan was able to become prime minister in 2018 thanks in large part to his efforts.

Tareen and Aleem Khan’s relationship with the PTI, however, deteriorated when they took office.

The former prime minister explained in May 2022 why he had issues with both leaders, claiming that they both wanted “illegal benefits from him.”

Khan, who was ousted from government by a vote of no-confidence in April of last year, stated on a podcast that his disputes with both leaders stemmed from his refusal to grant their requests.

“Aleem Khan expected me to legalize his 300-acre land near Ravi”, Khan said, adding “From then onwards, I developed differences with him.”

While talking about Tareen, Khan said: “Tareen stood with those who are the biggest dacoits in the country. When I ordered a probe into the matter [sugar scandal], differences developed with Tareen.”

During the luncheon today, a large number of current and former leaders of the PTI, including Aleem Khan and Aun Chaudhry were among the attendees of the event.

Following the lunch, JKT and Aleem Khan discussed a plan for a new political party, the sources added.

“Instead of forming a pressure group, we should form a new political party,” the participants suggested to JKT.

“Those who are parting ways with the PTI should be provided a new platform,” the participants said.