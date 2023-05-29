Preparations for another Quetta property underway, says Barlas

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Chairman Khurshid Barlas, while talking to the media, Chairman Khursheed Barlas said that the second Quetta Property International Exhibition is being held from 9th to 11th June , 2023, at Expo Aljanat Palace. It was told that by the grace of Allah, the booking stage has been completed.

A large number of various business communities associated with the Bank’s project and tourism industry including renowned builders, developers, allied construction industry from across the country will participate in the exhibition. Real estate related companies will be part of the exhibition with new offers of new projects. Preparations for the exhibition are in full swing. The three-day exhibition is a great investment opportunity for overseas Pakistanis. The exhibition is a breath of fresh air in the country’s situation, new projects will be created in Balochistan, facilities will be available to the people, employment opportunities will increase and the economy will improve. There will be excellent opportunities to get investments at national and international level. The aim of the exhibition is to promote the construction and development of Pakistan, to improve the reputation of Pakistan, and efforts are being made to increase trade and investment in the country.