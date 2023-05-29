People who voted for Imran made a huge mistake: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah lambasted on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying that dialogue could only be held with the politicians. Addressing a rally in Faisalabad, Sanaullah took a swipe at Imran Khan, saying, “Now Imran Khan is talking about negotiation. What should be negotiated with Imran? He did not even openly condemn the events that transpired on May 9. The young voters who voted for Imran Khan had made a huge mistake”.

“Now Imran is plotting that somehow an incident happens. He planned, and the PTI members were discussing whether to attack the house of a well-known PTI worker or kill one or two people, and then lay blame on us.” “They also said and planned to somehow make people emotional by doing a ‘rape drama’. One of our intelligence agencies stopped it and told me at midnight that it was going to happen. I said I would explain it by holding a press conference, but they said, Rana Sahib, no one knows this man, maybe he will do something tonight. Therefore, the nation should be told right here and now”. Mentioning about Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Yadav, Sanaullah said, “Those who attacked the military installations were as guilty as Indian spy Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav,” “The Corps Commander’s House in Lahore contains many sensitive materials and valuable information,” Sanaullah maintained.