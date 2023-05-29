Lawmakers denounce Indian nefarious move for Malik’s sentence

Lawmakers and experts on Sunday strongly denounced the Indian nefarious move for a death sentence against Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Muhammad Yasin Malik, in fake and concocted cases. These cases have been filed against him by the dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA), seeking a death sentence from the Delhi High Court (DHC). The JKLF in a recent statement had asserted that in order to recapture the declining political mileage of the ruling extremist party of India, the BJP government is hell-bent upon chastising Yasin Malik for his peaceful and non-violent political beliefs, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) said in its report.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference including other bodies, has explosively condemned the Modi-led fascist Indian government, for forcibly implementing a secret and unrighteous agenda by usurping all-fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir, including social, economic political, and religious rights. In the IIOJK, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has strongly condemned the Indian unjustified move to ask the Delhi High Court for a death sentence against its chief (Chairman), Muhammad Yasin Malik, in fake cases filed against him by National Investigation Agency.

While terming Yasin Malik as the worst victim of a political vendetta at the hands of the government of India, the JKLF appealed to the global community, especially the influential world powers, and transnational human rights organizations, to intervene and save the precious life of the most popular pro-freedom political leader of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), in a statement, raised serious concerns over the victimisation of Hurriyat leaders by the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of their efforts to suppress the just freedom struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), KMS added.

Highlighting the actions of India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Hussein Mullick told APP that the agency has currently approached the Delhi High Court while seeking the death penalty for Yasin Malik. The illegally detained Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Malik had previously been unjustly sentenced to life imprisonment in a fabricated case by an Indian court last year, Mushaal lamented. Mushaal Mullick said fascist Modi and the Indian Army are turning Kashmiris into a minority in the valley by issuing domiciles to Indian citizens.