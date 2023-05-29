Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, at the Kapurthala House in Delhi. Their engagement was attended by their close friends and family members including Parineeti Chopra, Manish Malhotra, and others. Many high-profile guests were also seen gracing the occasion, which included Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, among others. Sister Priyanka Chopra also flew down to Delhi for the event. The internet was flooded with stunning pictures from their engagement ceremony, and fans couldn’t get enough of their gorgeous pictures.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to tie the knot in Rajasthan

Now, with the excitement for the engagement settling down, fans are eager to know about the couple’s marriage. If sources are to be believed, the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. According to the IANS report, on Saturday morning, Parineeti reached Leela Palace, Udaipur around 9:30 a.m. Her family members and relatives are also staying at Udaivilas, a few km away from where Parineeti was staying. After having lunch with her relatives at Udaivilas, Parineeti met the Deputy Director of Tourism Department to enquire about tourist places and hotels. It also reported Raghav Chadha had earlier plans to reach Udaipur, but now he will reach Jaipur to check out a few wedding venues. Similar to the engagement news, Parineeti and Raghav have remained tight-lipped about the wedding news. It was earlier reported they will get married by the end of this year.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra also had a royal wedding in Rajasthan with Nick Jonas in November 2018. They chose Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace as their wedding venue. Besides Priyanka and Nick, one of the recent celebrity weddings to take place in Rajasthan is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s big fat Indian wedding. The Shershaah couple chose Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace.