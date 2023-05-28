Although there is a conspicuous increase in focus on feminism, gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in the world of academia and the social development sector, the required clarity and emphasis are absent on the most powerful institutions influencing human development and the UN Agenda 2030 regarding classism and its nexus with the climate change impact. There could be several reasons for this oversight that may or may not be justifiable for many anti-aristocrats and social hierarchies champions, and rights-based advocates. One reason could be the very fact that many of the most eminent and powerful institutions aligned with the mission of human development and social issues are themselves embedded with elitism, nepotism, inequities at various levels, and multilayered deceptions. This internal dynamic within these institutions may contribute to a paucity of sincere attention toward classism and its intersection with climate change, which is perhaps one of the most critical challenges.

Moving on from the contrasts and contradictions within the torchbearers of equalities of different origins, it remains a fact that an interesting and alarming set of documentation exists on the influence of socio-economic prejudices on climate change. The latter has many impacts. What matters is the indelible reality that human beings with greater disadvantages (children of lesser gods) are affected first and noticed (if ever noticed) lastly in the so-called high-tech civilized world.

The disrupted environment has a profound impact on ecosystems, leading to extreme weather events such as floods, tsunamis, storms, wildfires, and extreme temperatures. These events, in turn, result in the displacement of people, who are commonly known as climate refugees. Globally, the number of climate refugees is increasing exponentially. According to the UN’s Refugee Agency, UNHCR, the projected number of climate refugees could reach 1.2 billion by 2050. Despite being frequently referred to as climate refugees by the media and advocacy groups, these individuals are not yet legally recognized as refugees under international refugee law. Consequently, they face various hostile consequences, affecting their health, mental well-being, and social standing, as there is no existing international convention to protect climate refugees. Many of them end up in detention camps or are denied shelter in safer places or countries. Addressing the climate refugee crisis is of utmost importance, particularly considering the heightened political risks faced by these individuals. In a landmark ruling in 2020, the UN Human Rights Committee addressed an individual’s claim for refugee status based on the impacts of climate change. The committee stated that countries cannot deport individuals who face climate change-induced conditions that violate the right to life.

Climate refugees must be acknowledged, given a voice in policymaking forums, and listened to with respect and seriousness.

In 2017, a record-breaking number of 68.5 million people were displaced by coercion, marking the highest numeral in recorded human history. Of these, one-third were internally displaced people (IDPs) who were affected by climate-related factors. According to a 2018 World Bank report, approximately 1,453 million climate refugees originated from countries in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Latin America. The statistics on IDPs caused by climate events, compiled by the US-based nonprofit organization Concern Worldwide, are as follows: Afghanistan reported 1.1 million IDPs, India had 929,000, Pakistan had 806,000, Ethiopia had 633,000, Sudan had 454,000, Bangladesh had 345,000, Niger had 267,000, Yemen had 223,000, Kenya had 204,000, and Vietnam had 162,000.

In my diverse gender-related work, I have concentrated on intersecting inequalities and stating the climate crisis as a gender issue. Moreover, I have raised crucial questions regarding the responsibility of countries and their accountability towards the affected population. In a paper titled “Who takes responsibility for the climate refugees?” published in 2017 by Bayes Ahmed et al., a critical analysis of climate refugees was presented. The researchers used Bangladesh as an archetypal example, as it is one of the countries most violently shaken by climatic extreme events, sharing similar baseline characteristics with other vulnerable nations. The study measured the top 20 countries answerable for approximately 82 per cent of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The research analyzed various parameters, including per capita CO2 emissions, ecological footprint, gross national income, and human development index, to develop a model. The findings of the study revealed that both Australia and the USA were accountable for 10 per cent of each of the global share of climate refugees. Canada and Saudi Arabia closely followed, each accounting for 9 per cent, while South Korea accounted for 7 per cent. Additionally, Russia, Germany, and Japan shared the responsibility with 6 per cent of each of the global shares.

What is essential and exigent now is to spotlight and integrate the understanding of the extensive impact of climate change, mainstream the scope of climate change impact, and underscore that it is a collective responsibility to foster and sustain a green economy. This cannot be achieved without realizing the needs of the poor and vulnerable. Climate refugees must be acknowledged, given a voice in policymaking forums, and listened to with respect and seriousness. Their hardships can only be addressed through a correct understanding and application of the concept of Climate justice. Reliance on superficial communication tactics or fancy communication products or impressive speeches is neither constructive nor practical. In the context of Pakistan, it is not only important but inevitable to work on climate-related issues with an intersectionality lens and apply empathy and inclusivity.

The writer is a serial social entrepreneur ,activist ,gender expert and former TV anchor & producer. She tweets @dr_rakhshinda and can be reached at founderkafekaam@gmail.com