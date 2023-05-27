Mike Tindall talks seating woes at King’s Coronation: ‘Quite frustrating’

Not everyone was delighted with their seats during King Charles III’s coronation.

Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, discussed his experience at the crowning ceremony and what upset him about the occasion on a recent edition of his podcast, The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby, according to Page Six.

“It was unbelievable to be sat where we were,” the former rugby player said. “Quite frustrating that you couldn’t see around the corner, but you had the TV there, and obviously everything that went on sort of [in the] back and front.”

He continued while laughing, “You’re in the hottest spot, but it was all happening just around the corner of wall that you can’t see!”

Mike, 44, and Zara, 42, sat in the fourth row behind Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie during the May 6th ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

However, he added that that despite his seating woes, the athlete was honoured to be part of the royal event.

“It’s one of those moments,” he explained. “I think the best bit of the day was the six and a half hours of military footmen that were in the Buckingham Palace backyard, and they did three cheers for the king. It was like, whoa, goose pimples.”

After the church service wrapped, his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, 72, had the honour of riding on horseback behind the King and Queen in the storybook Gold State Coach, leading the 6,000 armed services personnel to Buckingham Palace