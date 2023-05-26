Police again fails to arrest Pervaiz Elahi

Another attempt by the police to arrest former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi on Friday could not pan out, as the latter’s legal team arrived at his residence in time and demanded search warrants, which they did not have, a private TV channel reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central president’s legal team reached his residence at Zahoor Elahi Road in time when fresh contingents of Punjab police and Elite Force reached the premises and cordoned of the locality.

The police banned exit and entry points to the house and pushed media persons towards the Canal Bank. However, they could not proceed with the search due to the absence of search warrants.

Earlier, a special judge of an anti-corruption court in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former Punjab CM, ordering to produce him by June 2.

Two arrest warrants have been issued against the PTI leader. The first one was issued on May 25 after the cancellation of bail while the second one on May 26.

An anti-corruption team, therefore, reached his residence to arrest him.

An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Thursday, escorted by a heavy contingent of police, made a botched attempt to arrest the former CM in a graft case after his protective bail was cancelled by an anti-corruption court.

A team of police, including senior and female officers, along with ACE officials entered the house and searched it. They kept on looking for Elahi for a considerable amount of time but eventually left the ex-chief minister’s residence empty-handed as they could not find him. Various corruption cases have been registered against the former Punjab chief minister.

Last month, a team led by ACE Additional Director Waqasul Hassan had conducted a raid at midnight that continued for hours in search of Elahi. Despite hectic efforts, the authorities failed to find him.