It’s her Dream that I Breathe

Throughout history and across cultures, mothers have played an incredibly significant role in raising the next generation. They do more than just give birth; they nurture, guide, mentor, and protect their children all at once. From tightly clasping their hand on the first day of school to providing comfort on trips to the doctor, and being a source of strength during challenges, mothers are always there. However, it seems that their importance diminishes once we enter the workforce. Their calls inquiring about lunch or return time receive lukewarm or irritated responses. Their preference for a home-cooked meal over hanging out with friends is disregarded, and their efforts to attend to family matters are often rebuked. As adults, we often take for granted the haven we had as children.

Science recognizes the healing power of a mother’s presence and touch, especially in today’s era of digitization, competition, and rapid growth. Mothers have been acknowledged as the strongest pillar to lean on. Mother’s Day has become an internationally celebrated occasion, marked by numerous marketing campaigns. Schools and corporations have embraced the essence and festivities of Mother’s Day, organizing celebrations, greetings, and events, and involving all team members in commemorating this deeply loving and transformative relationship.

Schools host Mother’s Day specials, inviting moms to witness skits and creative displays, and participate in baking competitions, while workplaces adopt creative and humorous taglines like “Call your mom and talk till she gets bored.” Many organizations send gifts and bouquets to mothers, while others organize sports galas and musical programs. Bookshops are filled with emotionally crafted messages. However, one particularly commendable example is Martin Dow, which invited team members’ moms to drop off their ‘children’ and meet their colleagues at work, recreating the memory of holding their hand on the first day of school.

This unique approach of showing the workplace to mothers is a beautiful way to cherish the person who plays the most pivotal role in shaping our lives. As mothers entered the office, pride radiated from their faces as they toured the premises and became familiar with the environment. Engaging conversations filled with funny anecdotes and school memories evoked laughter throughout the office. Colleagues enthusiastically shared stories of their peers’ professional antics in boardrooms and cafeterias. The narratives shifted from school stories to work stories, enriching the mothers’ collection of tales. Many moms, especially those with younger daughters in the team, felt reassured and promised to worry less now that they knew their children were in a safe and caring environment every day.

Discussing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is easier than implementing it in the workplace, but Martin Dow’s initiatives demonstrate their commitment to action. By inviting mothers to the workplace, they reaffirmed their dedication to employee well-being. Mothers are naturally curious, driven by their heightened need to protect their children. Exploring their children’s work and engaging with their colleagues provides them with reassurance and a sense of contentment, knowing that their efforts have paid off. Similarly, employees also feel validated by the idea of opening their professional lives to their moms. Such an initiative fosters merriment as the mothers connect with each other, make new friends, and capture moments in photos-a reminiscent school-like social experience recreated in the workplace.

Martin Dow serves as a prime example of a company that embraces strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Their thoughtful initiatives are truly inspirational, and it would be wonderful to see them become a norm for Mother’s Day in all organizations, big or small-an annual feature on the corporate calendar. Mothers should have the opportunity to see and enjoy the places where their children fulfil their duties and contribute to the economy, whether it’s in multinationals, banks, superstores, traffic signals, hospitals, or any other setting. After all, it was their dream that their child is now living!

The writer is an educationist, content strategist, and storyteller. She tweets @Shahajamshed.