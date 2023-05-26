PARC organizes 3-day workshop on ELISA, PCR

The Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) recently organized a three-day workshop at the National Institute of Genomics and Biotechnology (NIGAB), National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) in Islamabad. The workshop, led by the Animal Biotechnology Program (ABP) at NIGAB, focused on advanced molecular tools, including Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), and Bioinformatics. Participants from various institutions attended the workshop, gaining valuable insights and skills in these cutting-edge research techniques. The ABP at NIGAB, NARC actively works on developing innovative solutions to enhance animal productivity, health, and welfare, including the creation of animal vaccines, advancements in breeding techniques, improvements in animal nutrition, and the development of diagnostic tools for animal diseases.

Dr. Muhammad Ghulam Ali, Chairman of PARC, graced the inaugural session of the workshop as the Chief Guest. During his address at the opening ceremony, Dr. Ali provided a comprehensive overview of the research conducted at NIGAB, emphasizing the institute’s commitment to expanding its capacity building initiatives through collaborations with international organizations. He highlighted the significance of prioritizing domestic manufacturing capabilities and achieving self-sufficiency, encouraging participants to actively contribute to the country’s development.

In the concluding session, Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Country Director FAO, Pakistan raised concerns about the credibility of research conducted in Pakistan, which often faces skepticism. He emphasized the need to raise standards to establish a global presence and addressed the importance of addressing gaps in funding and research support to further enhance the country’s scientific capabilities.