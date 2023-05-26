‘Red Table Talk’ cancelled By Meta

Facebook has unfriended Red Table Talk. After five seasons on the social media platform, Red Table Talk, the online talk show-hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith-has officially come to an end. Jada confirmed the Facebook Watch series’ cancelation on social media.

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband,” the 51-year-old wrote in an Instagram statement April 27. “We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.” However, the Girls Trip star noted that there may still be opportunities to take a seat at the red table, adding, “We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”

Jada captioned the Instagram post, “It was the journey for me,” alongside a dancing, champagne glass and red heart emoji. The cancelation comes amid Facebook’s shift away from original programming to Virtual Reality experiences, per Deadline.

Over the years, Jada and Willow reflected on what the show meant to them.

“We saw how much it helps us,” Willow shared to Rolling Stone in Feb. 2021 after revealing that the series echoes real conversations she has with her mom and grandmother. “It was like, ‘Whoa, this is really uncovering some things. I wonder if we can give this feeling to others.'”

As for the goal of the show? “Broadening the empire,” Jada confessed. “To be able to sit as three black women and see the variety of perspectives is really interesting, because I know a lot of people just like to put black women in one big old pot. That myth has to be dissolved.” Red Table Talk was at the center of some major viral moments over the years, which included their 2019 interview with Jordyn Woods, who told her side of the cheating scandal that involved Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson. “The last thing I wanted to do was be that person,” Jordyn told Jada as she wiped away tears. “I’m no homewrecker, I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never would try to steal someone’s man, I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”