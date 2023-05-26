Salman Khan to be part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, confirms actor

Salman Khan, who has long hosted the biggest reality show on television, Bigg Boss, will now host the second portion of the OTT edition of the show.

Khan, on the other hand, did not appear in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, he is now prepared to take over the show’s OTT edition beginning with season 2.

The announcement was made following the release of the first teaser. Khan, as always, looks smart in the much-anticipated promo.

The teaser has the Wanted actor saying, “Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT.” India, Toh Dekhta Jaye.”

Fans are extremely excited to witness the digital edition of Bigg Boss 2.

The first season received record-breaking views as it had a unique content, though controversial. But it created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Prior to this, sources also revealed that Khan has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT 2 and has shot the promo on May 20.

“Salman Khan has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT as he really loves the show, and will shoot for the promo in Mumbai’s Film City studio. Season 2 is expected to go on air in June. The team is in the process of roping in the contestants.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is expected to release in June 2023. As per Pinkvilla, the show will run for over three months.