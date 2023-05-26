Pak-China portal launched for mango trade

Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) is planning to initiate Pakistan-China Trade Portal as Chinese people prefer online shopping. According to President Moazzam Ali Ghurki, PCJCCI, Pakistani exporters could use this platform for mango exports. Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday, China is a huge market for Pakistani mangoes and there is a dire need for joint efforts from China and Pakistan to glorify potential in this sector,” he added. Speaking at a think-tank session of the joint chamber held here at PCJCCI Secretariat, Ghurki mentioned that although Pakistani mangoes were cheaper compared with mangoes in other countries but now the Chinese people pay more attention to quality than price. “Therefore, Pakistan should diversify its varieties and produce high-quality mangoes,” he suggested.

He added that similar to Pakistan-China Knowledge Portal and Pakistan-China Technology Portal, PCJCCI was planning to initiate Pak-China Trade Portal as Chinese people prefer online shopping, and in this way Pakistani exporters could use this platform for mango exports. Fang Yulong, Senior Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying, “We should put more efforts in mango packaging, preservation, deep processing and transportation.”

He mentioned, “At the same time, we can establish large warehouse supermarkets in major Chinese cities. With the improvement of people’s living standards and the pursuit of nutritional diversity, the consumption of the king of fruit is increasing year by year in China.” Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, said that as per the sources, at present Pakistan’s mangoes account for only less than 0.36 percent of China’s total mango imports. In some major Chinese cities, most mangoes are imported from Southeast Asian countries. Chinese people are expecting more delicious, high-quality fruits from their friendly neighbour country.