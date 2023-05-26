RUDA observes Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has observed Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people. The event was organized to honor the sacrifices of the brave soldiers who fought for the country’s sovereignty and integrity. At RUDA, the ceremony took place in which CEO RUDA Imran Amin addressed the officials and said, “Our brave heroes who have laid their lives for the sake of our homeland we need to respect the families and pay homage to them.” “The time has come that we all stand together to pay tribute to our martyrs and honor their sacrifices,” he added. It is pertinent to mention that recently the Government of Pakistan announced that May 25 will be observed as a Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Pakistan Martyrs’ Honor Day).