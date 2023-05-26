Role of Nuclear Weapons

India emanates from years of endeavouring to increment military power through military modernization. India has expanded its defence cooperation significantly, incrementing with many countries for military modernization. It is additionally reinforcing its nuclear and conventional forces. As a result, it is engendering a security dilemma for Pakistan. In this situation, the paramountcy for Pakistan’s nuclear deterrence increases many folds.

India is perpetually incrementing its bulwark capabilities with 93 military modernization projects worth $18.4 billion. With the world’s second-largest military force of over 1.4 million active personnel, India is now starting its fixate on longer-range weapons and night fighting capabilities, multi-capacity drones and disruptive technologies, and early detection and targeting systems in its perpetual modernization drive. Furthermore, the Indian military intends to induct high-volume firepower that inducts a coalescence of ordnance guns, upgraded Pinaka rocket regiments, and longer-range Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missiles and Loitering munitions.

In addition, the Indian military has already inducted 110 of 145 M-777 ultra-light howitzers of the US, while the rest of the 35 will be inducted over the next five months. This military modernization surmounts the operational deficiencies realized during the border clash with China. Due to this clash, India invested in high-powered weapons and equipment.

The US and India are invigorating their bulwark partnership to contravene China’s rise. They have decided to deepen their cooperation in sundry areas, including defence, artificial Intelligence, quantum technologies, high-performance computing, jet engine co-engendered, semiconductor supply chain, human spaceflight, commercial space launches, and telecommunications, including 5G and 6G. The two countries’ National Security Advisors, Ajit Doval, and Jake Sullivan, met in Washington, DC, for the inaugural meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (CET).

The initiatives taken in the meeting include the development of a defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap for joint engendering of jet engines and munition-cognate technologies, an application from General Electric for joint engendering of jet engines, collaboration on maritime security and astuteness surveillance reconnaissance (ISR) operational use cases, and the establishment of an “Innovation Bridge” to connect defence startups. They also plan to collaborate on High-Performance Computing (HPC), expand research partnerships in areas like AI and quantum technologies, and accentuate the paramountcy of democratic values in shaping technology development and utilization.

Defence cooperation is a crucial pillar of the India-Russia strategic partnership, guided by Acquiescent on Military Technical Cooperation. The institutionalized structure, led by the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation, oversees joint research, engenderment, and exercises. Perpetual projects include licensed engenderment, supply of aircraft and rifles, and joint development of military platforms.

Furthermore, during a strategic dialogue co-chaired by Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, France expressed its commitment to collaborate with India on the co-development of high-technology bulwark systems and futuristic technologies.

In addition, during Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz’s recent visit to India, both countries concurred to expand bulwark cooperation, fixating on emerging technologies. Gantz and his Indian obverse, Rajnath Singh, signed the ‘India-Israel Vision on Bulwark Cooperation,’ outlining a 10-year roadmap for collaboration especially fixated on technologies. Prosperous co-development of the Barak-8 air and missile system and collaborations between Israeli and Indian defence companies highlight their technological cooperation. Both nations are to advance cooperation in areas like additive manufacturing, advanced battery technology, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics.

Hence, the security dilemma has been enhanced. India is a colossal country compared to Pakistan, and it has ameliorated its economy. India has also adopted a belligerent posture towards Pakistan. Modi regime is not yare to resume dialogue with Pakistan. Numerous Indian bellwethers have threatened to take back Azad Kashmir through force. In this situation, the presence of nuclear weapons in South Asia has truncated the likelihood of a war, as both India and Pakistan understand the dire consequences of a nuclear exchange. Albeit India endeavours to find space for constrained scale conflict under the nuclear threshold, Pakistan’s full spectrum deterrence gains ascertain tranquillity and security.

The writer is an MPhil Scholar of Strategic Studies and tweets @NimrahJaved_