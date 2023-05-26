Ceremony held in PMAS-AAUR to pay tribute to martyrs

A special ceremony was organized in PMAS-Arid Agricultural University, Rawalpindi to pay tribute to the martyrs. National songs were presented regarding the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the sake of the nation and a rally was also taken out to show the solidarity with their families, says a press release. The ceremony was attended by all the deans, registrar, directors, faculty members, administration and a large number of students.

Addressing the event all the speakers terming martyrs as the identity of the society said that living nations always remember their martyrs and never forget their sacrifices for the country. They appreciated the role of Pakistani forces in making Pakistan a safe and terrorism-free country which has proved to be a source of pride for Pakistan at the international level. They said that the whole nation is stood behind Pakistan Forces. At the end of the ceremony, all the participants raised slogans in favor of the Pakistani Forces, martyrs and expressed their determination that the whole nation stands behind the Pakistani forces to battle all conspiracies and evil elements. Ceremony ended with a special prayer was also organized for the elevation of the martyrs.