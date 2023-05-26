Nation to remember sacrifices of martyrs forever: Aamir Mir

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Aamir Mir has said In a message at” Yaum Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan” that to pay tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs, the government has decided to celebrate Pakistan Martyrs’ Day. Because the role of martyrs is unforgettable for the survival of free and independent Pakistan, similarly the martyrs laid down their lives for the eradication of terrorism from the country. He said that the nation can’t forget their sacrifices for the nation .Aamir Mir said that the martyrs of Pakistan Army Police and other security agencies are the crown of the nation and honoring the memorials of martyrs is the pride of every Pakistani. And those who attack the memorials of these martyrs can never be sincere with the country and nation. He said that on Pakistan Martyrs Day, the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs for their eternal sacrifices.