PRCS observes Youmm-e-Takreem Shuhada

Multiple ceremonies and gatherings to commemorate the “Youmm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan” were held across Pakistan to pay rich tributes to martyrs on Thursday. Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari has extended heartfelt homage and respect to the brave martyrs who selflessly sacrificed their lives for the defense, sovereignty, and honor of Pakistan. In his message on the occasion, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari said that the sacrifices made by our courageous soldiers, law enforcement personnel, and civilians in the face of adversity and threat were a testament to their unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation’s values and freedom. He said that PRCS stands in solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes and it is our duty as a society to ensure that the families of our martyrs are provided with the care, respect, and opportunities they deserve. “As we commemorate this solemn day, let us unite as a nation, irrespective of our differences, and work towards the development and progress of our country, upholding the ideals for which our martyrs laid down their lives”, he added.