The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) new chairman is Major General (r) Hafeezur Rehman, according to the federal government.

According to reports, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif vetted 22 candidates before choosing Rehman.

The federal government is pleased to announce that Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman HI (M), Member Administrator, has been appointed Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), under Cabinet Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.