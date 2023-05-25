Asim Azhar reacts to fans body shaming him, comparing him to Adnan Sami

Even in 2023, singer Asim Azhar is the most recent target of body shaming. The 26-year-old musician received criticism from society after bragging about his sold-out performances on his US tour.

Fans advised him to lose weight rather than congratulating him and expressing their joy for him, pointing out how he appeared “fat” in the photos.

The singer of “Ghalat Fehmi” updated his followers on Instagram on Wednesday with news about his ongoing US tour. “Houston and Dallas, what a weekend. I adore you two so much. consecutive sold-out performances. I had a great time! Seattle, up next! It’s time to go home after that,” he wrote.

Azhar wore big black beautiful jacket, white t-shirt, and blue baggy jeans in the photos. Fans were only able to concentrate on the changes in the Habibi singer’s body weight despite the fact that it was a very stylish appearance and the images showed an electrifying performance.

Fans went beyond with the body shaming, tagging his fiancée, actor Merub Ali, and making comparisons to Adnan Sami Khan and Ducky Bhai.

“Lose some weight bro, otherwise your wife will look very tiny in front of you,” wrote a user. “Asim is trying to break the records of Adnan Sami now. Oh no, Fatty” wrote another. A tweep took a sigh of relief saying, “Thank God, people like you also get fat.” While another suggested he “visit a gym” and “work out” to lose the weight he apparently gained during his tour.

Looking at the abundance of comments shaming him, Azhar took to his Instagram Stories in clothes that are fitted to his size to show that he hasn’t actually gained any weight. “Is this okay?” he wrote, in a white printed t-shirt and cargo pants.

Or this?” he asked, wearing a black sweatshirt.

Should I cease donning loose-fitting clothing then? He continued, asking, “Should I dress down like this now?” in a blank Story. He finished, dressed in a tattered black button-down and jeans.

Azhar’s post’s comment section is troublesome and demonstrates that followers do not view superstars as changeable human beings.