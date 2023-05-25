Words & Actions

Honourable Minister Ishaq Dar is clearly mistaken if he thinks a determined thunder about the country “absolutely not default(ing)” would take the financial worries away. Long gone are the days when he would step on the red carpet. bask in the limelight and spread good vibes. Neither has he been able to rein in the exchange rate dipping to the lowest level nor forced the money lenders to bow down to our terms nor made any significant progress against the “tsunami of inflation.”

Rumours about the economic situation taking a turn for the worse have left million reeling as they anticipate what next necessity would they be forced to sacrifice in order to survive the day. That the sitting government has had no time whatsoever to deal with the governance monstrosities staring down its face amid political battles adds a tragic tinge to the tail. Even today, as Power Minister Khurram Dastagir promises an alternative strategy to help save the sinking ship, no clear plan can be seen to back his claims.

Other than curtailing imports, what has Pakistan done in the last year to ensure it evades the Damoclean sword of default? The ever-so-heated political instability is threatening the profit margins (unnerving the entire set-up, in some instances) of the few businesses that have dared to remain open. On Wednesday, Pak Suzuki cited a “shortage of inventory” to explain the production suspension. Textile exports are already down by 14.22 per cent. But none of the abounding gloom is enough to rattle this administration out of its indecisiveness.

That we need to work on building trade linkages, which would open the pathways to increased exports, continues to be echoed in drawing rooms and television studios but has yet to reach the power corridors. There, the focus is still on the procurement of loans. If the IMF is not in the mood to sign away a lifeline, let’s look towards Saudi Arabia and China. Anyone with even a semblance of rolling coins in coffers would hold the key to our ultimate salvation. Anyone but ourselves. *