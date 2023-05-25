Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada to be marked with full enthusiasm: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that all over Punjab will observe Martyrs Day with full enthusiasm and in this regard ceremonies organized by the police will be held across the province. Dr. Usman Anwar met the Ghazis and the heirs of martyrs at the Central Police Office in connection with Youm e Takreem e Shuhada and awarded gold medals to the heirs of 25 martyrs and silver medals to 25 Ghazis. IG Punjab while talking to the heirs of the martyrs and Ghazis said that in the last 4 months, exemplary measures have been implemented for the welfare of the heirs of the martyrs and Ghazis. He said that one crore each is being given to Ghazis who lost their body parts while fighting with criminals and our brave martyrs who sacrificed thier lives during suppression of criminals and those personnel who got crippled in traffic accidents. Dr. Usman Anwar said that from the next academic year, the children of all police martyrs would be provided higher education under the endowment fund. He said that the summary of employment concession for the children of martyrs has also been approved and proposals for providing residential facilities for the heirs of martyrs before 2017 are also under consideration. He expressed these views while addressing the relatives of police martyrs and Ghazis at the Central Police Office today.

IG Punjab while addressing said that in four months record promotions were done in the history of police, thousands more employees would be promoted. Dr. Usman Anwar said that under the agreement with Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, free treatment will be provided to the affected police personnel. IG Punjab visited martyrs’ heirs and Ghazis at CPO office, mingled with martyrs’ heirs and Ghazis. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar and other officers were also present in the ceremony.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a helpline has been started for the treatment of special children of police employees. DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin said that the calls and messages received on contact number 8016146-0327 of Punjab Police Welfare Branch would be recorded and immediate follow-up would be taken. He said in a message to the heads of units, DPOs, police force that for any guidance in the treatment of special children of police employees, the employees and their families can contact directly at Helpline every Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm. DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin further said that the process of registration, health screening, diagnosis of diseases of special children of police employees in all districts has been completed and the process of health therapy and treatment of special children is underway.

Ghazi Salahuddin said that the Punjab Police is ensuring the release of funds from the welfare fund to pay for the medical expenses.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin directed that all district police offices should pay the bills of children’s treatment and medicines to the parents in time and if more money is required for bill payments then their cases should be sent for medical financial assistance from Punjab police welfare fund. DIG Welfare said that if modern equipment, prosthetic limbs or surgery etc. are required for the treatment of children, parents should immediately submit their request to the concerned district welfare branch, while all the district heads should upload the documents of special treatment cases of children in the welfare software for timely submission so as to ensure immediate payment of treatment money to the families or concerned institutions from where the treatment is to be done. DIG Welfare Ghazi Salahuddin said that priority measures would continue for the treatment of special children of police employees.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar’s great efforts and special interest are making record promotions of police personnel. According to the details, 600 personnel were promoted in the last 6 years in telecommunication and transport wings, while 985 personnel were promoted in just 04 months under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

In the promotion board meeting held under the chairmanship of DIG Telecommunication Imran Ahmar on the direction of IG Punjab, 704 officials have been approved for promotion to the next rank. 15 ASIs have been promoted to sub-inspectors, 237 head constables have been promoted to ASIs, and 452 constables have been promoted to head constables. SSP Telecommunication Asad Sarfraz Khan and SSP Motor Transport Wing Hasan Mushtaq Sukhera participated in the promotion board as members. Earlier this year, 281 other officials have been promoted to the post of Sub-Inspectors, ASIs and Head Constables. IG Punjab said that such a large number of promotions have never been given in Tele wing in the last ten years. Dr. Usman Anwar said that departmental promotion is the basic right of every officer and official which is being given to them without delay. The purpose of these promotions is to raise the morale of the police force and improve service delivery. Accordingly, the process of promotion is underway in all other field formations and priority measures for the welfare of the force would remain continued.