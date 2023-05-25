CM orders arrest of every miscreant of May 9 incident

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at circuit house Gujranwala where he was briefed on the law & order situation and the ongoing legal proceedings against the individuals arrested in connection with the terror incidents that occurred on May 9.

The CM emphasized the need to swiftly apprehend the remaining fugitives and urged for a continued crackdown on the culprits and their accomplices. Every miscreant would be held accountable and imprisoned; he said and directed to ensure effective investigation and prosecution processes.

The meeting also discussed plans for establishing a burn unit at the new teaching hospital and a university on 1,000 kanals near Mor Aimanabad. CM informed that Gujranwala would be connected to the Sialkot Motorway via Benazir Road. Furthermore, the construction of the Wazirabad bypass was approved, while the GT Road from Chanda Qila to Aziz Cross would be reconstructed. The ongoing projects on Gujranwala-Hafizabad and Gujranwala-Sheikhupura roads would also be completed soon. Additionally, the construction of the Muridke to Kartarpur and Alipur Chatta to Hafizabad roads would be completed soon as the CM ordered the timely completion of public welfare projects.

The meeting was attended by the chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), secretary C&W, secretary health, commissioner Gujranwala, RPO, CPO, deputy commissioner, DPO, and others.

Later, the CM visited teaching hospital and medical college where he inspected different wards to monitor the medical facilities provided to the patients. Mohsin Naqvi expressed displeasure minimal cooling despite functional of the AC in some of the wards and regretted that the patients are suffering from harsh weather as there is no cooling despite the facility of the AC. The air conditioner should immediately be repaired and report be submitted, he said and directed the administration to further improve the cleanliness arrangements. Some of the patients complained about shortage of water and non-availability of free medicines when the CM inquired about the medical facilities. The caretaker CM reprimanded the administration and ordered the resolve the complaints without delay and made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated in the regard. The patients must get free medicines and the provision of relevant facilities along with treatment should be ensured in the hospital, he further said. Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretary Health, Commissioner and RPO Gujranwala were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Navi chaired the governing body meeting of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) at his office. The meeting approved various decisions related to the LDA and reviewed proposed amendments to building and zone regulations. It also sanctioned investment through term finance certificates (TFCs) in the Bank of Punjab and amendments to the LDA (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Regulations, 1978.

The CM emphasized the need to compensate landowners according to the market rate for their acquired lands.

Furthermore, the meeting granted immediate payment approval to the affected party based on a court order and authorized the LDA’s auction committee to conduct an auction for shops at Park and Ride Plaza in Liberty Market. The revised plan for constructing the Akbar Chowk Flyover was approved, and a comprehensive review of the 4-lane Ravi Bridge project was conducted as well.

Additionally, approval was given to acquire the services of a marketing consultant and transaction advisor for LDA projects, as well as the appointment of an environmental consultant and a heat management officer. An assessment was also carried out for allocating land for the establishment of petrol pumps at transportation terminal sites.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary housing, secretary finance, secretary local government, DG and Addl DG (Hqrs) of LDA, as well as representatives from NESPAK, line departments, and members of the governing body.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned a suicide attack near check post in the area of North Waziristan. The CM has paid tributes to the sacrifice the martyred jawans and extended sympathies to their bereaved heirs. The martyred Jawans have embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their immortal sacrifices would not be forgotten by the nation, he added.