Without question, education and innovation are crucial to help Pakistan’s youth realize their aspirations for a better future. And Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is spearheading the charge among political parties that share this goal.

Young people, all around the country, have responded favourably to PML-N’s commitment to education and innovation, which ranges from ground-breaking projects to outspoken advocacy for academic excellence. With the help of technological innovation and educational reform, the PML-N is attempting to provide a better future for Pakistan’s rapidly expanding generation.

The PML-N has prioritized education and innovation, devoting large funds to these fields. A national scholarship program, a laptop program for university students, and an e-learning portal are just a few of the government’s recent initiatives targeted at assisting students and educators.

The country’s youth, who view education as a means of achieving upward mobility and a better life, have responded favourably to these measures. In a recent survey, Pakistani youth ranked education above even economic growth as their main goal. The PML-N government’s dedication to education is a positive development for Pakistan’s future.

There can be no doubt about the influence of technology on creativity and education in Pakistan.

With the use of technology, students can now access knowledge and resources that weren’t previously available. Additionally, it has enabled students to interact with one another and work together on assignments from anywhere. Technology has also significantly contributed to Pakistan’s promotion of creativity and innovation.

The PML-N has made significant progress in funding initiatives for early childhood development and education. The party’s dedication to innovation and education has struck a chord with Pakistan’s youth, who are the nation’s future.

Giving low-income families financial support for their children’s education is one of PML-N’s most notable programs. Millions of kids have benefited from this initiative by receiving free textbooks, uniforms, and school fees.

A number of programs have also been started by PML-N to raise the standard of early childhood education. These initiatives involve creating new curricula, training instructors, and building new schools. These programs have significantly increased the number of students enrolled in primary schools across Pakistan.

PML-N has been committed to expanding higher education opportunities for the youth of Pakistan. The PML-N has boosted investment in research and development and education, which has helped Pakistani students find new opportunities.

To provide access to high-quality education throughout Pakistan, PML-N has been collaborating with the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The HEC has also pushed to expand scholarships and financial aid for students as well as construct new universities. These initiatives have enabled more Pakistani students than ever before to seek higher education.

The PML-N administration is also spending money on Research & Development, which is essential for launching new businesses and industries in Pakistan. The PML-N is assisting in ensuring that Pakistan’s youth have a bright future through promoting innovation and education.

The Pakistani youth are drawn to the PML-N because of its longstanding commitment to supporting both innovation and education. Progress has been made thanks to the PML-N’s investments in innovation and education, and the party’s vision for the future is one that is inclusive of all Pakistani citizens.

PML-N considers youth as an asset, and the party recognises that education and innovation are key priorities for this group. PML-N’s commitment to these sectors will ensure that Pakistan remains an attractive destination for young people, who are vital to the country’s development.

The writer is a LUMS graduate and currently serves as PMLN MPA. She is a close aide of Maryam Nawaz and tweets at @hinaparvezbutt